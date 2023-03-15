Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wayne Brady Hosts Four New LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME Specials

The specials will be broadcast Wednesday, April 19, Wednesday, April 26, Wednesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

Mar. 15, 2023  

LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME, hosted by Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady, is back this spring with four new specials, to be broadcast Wednesday, April 19, Wednesday, April 26, Wednesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Beginning Wednesday, April 19, LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME returns with a salute to the military episode. The audience is filled with active and retired men and women who have served our country - some even playing virtually from around the world. To thank the service men and women, LET'S MAKE A DEAL is giving away the biggest amount of cash and prizes in the series' history! Plus, special guest Jordin Sparks shows her appreciation by singing a prize clue with Wayne.

On Wednesday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME packs an entire week's worth of daily daytime episodes into one special night, starting with a Mega Money Monday $25,000 guaranteed win! Tiffany unveils her food truck to celebrate Taco Tuesday, complete with a special taco stuffed with a hidden prize.

Luxury travel takes center stage on Worldwide Wednesday with a dream vacation to Japan, Thailand and Singapore. Then, Throwback Thursday honors the LMAD originals, with prize clues from clips featuring Monty Hall and Carol Merrill. Finally, on Fabulous Car Friday, one lucky trader can win a McLaren. Additional prizes include a Ford Mustang, a European cruise and a baby grand piano.

With summer approaching, it's time to start thinking about tropical getaways, and LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME has got you covered with a Vacation! episode airing Wednesday, May 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), packed with all of the deluxe getaways, including luxury trips to the Maldives, Bora Bora, Bali, Ibiza, Hawaii, Jamaica and more. Then, everyone will feel those vacation vibes with a special performance from Shaggy! Plus, one trader will win $50,000 and another could win an unbelievable seven continent tour.

On Wednesday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME celebrates its season finale with big prizes and even bigger winners in some of the show's most iconic deals and games, including Dr. Wayne, Accelerator and the new classic, Jewel Heist. Lucky traders could win $30,000 in cash, trips to Spain, Switzerland and the Dominican Republic, along with an electric Ford Mustang, a Genesis G70 and even a Bentley!

LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME is produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is the executive producer.



