Warren Brown and Matthew McNulty to Star in an Episode of DOCTOR WHO

Following Doctor Who's explosive return to screens on New Year's Day, stars of television Warren Brown and Matthew McNulty are set to guest star in an upcoming episode as team TARDIS work to solve a mystery which threatens the entire planet.

Best known for his roles in Versailles, The Bay and more recently Deadwater Fell, Matthew McNulty says: "I had such a blast filming the episode and couldn't ask for anything more for my DOCTOR WHO debut."

Ahead of his debut role in Doctor Who, Warren Brown who has starred in a variety of television roles including Luther, Liar and STRIKE BACK says: "I was on such a high when I got the call from my agent, then such a low when I had to keep it top secret and couldn't tell anyone! I can honestly say though it was and has been one of the most fun jobs I've ever had to date!"

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer, says: "We are totally thrilled to be welcoming Matthew and Warren to the cast. Their talent and versatility sets this action adventure alight."

Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sunday 12 January at 7.10pm.

Jodie Whittaker reprises her role as the Thirteenth Doctor alongside Tosin Cole (Ryan) Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham) who are all returning for their second series.

Chris Chibnall returns as Showrunner with Matt Strevens as Executive Producer.





