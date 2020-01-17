Walt Disney Imagineering Will Be Honored at the Lumiere Awards

The Advanced Imaging Society will honor Walt Disney Imagineering at the 11th Annual Lumiere Awards, joining previously announced Harold Lloyd Award recipient, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker James Mangold. Four-time Golden Globe nominee Caitriona Balfe (Ford v Ferrari, Outlander) will join Suzanne Lloyd, Chairwoman of Harold Lloyd Entertainment in presenting to Mangold. The Lumiere Awards will be held on Wednesday, January 22 at Warner Bros. Studios.

Lumiere Awards will be presented in 25 categories, including Best Immersive Feature Film - Live Action, Best Immersive Feature Film - Animated, Best Immersive Audio - Theatrical, Best 2D to 3D conversion and others, including three new categories honoring innovation in musical filmmaking.

Among the evening's presenters will be Aladdin's Mena Massoud who will introduce the "Never Had A Friend Like You" sequence from the film in 3D; StarTrek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Del Arco will share exclusive scenes from the CBS ALL ACCESS series, premiering January 23, 2020, and Samantha Harris (Entertainment Tonight, Dancing with the Stars), among others.

Walt Disney Imagineering, the creative engine behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships, and retail, dining, and entertainment districts consumer products, will be honored with the 2020 Advanced Imaging Society's Lumiere Award for Best Location Based Entertainment for the groundbreaking Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge featuring Star Wars: Rise of THE RESISTANCE and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. This honor is not presented every year and is only awarded when innovation, technology, and creativity rise to a level of excellence the society believes to be worthy of recognition.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is the largest single-themed land expansion in Disney theme park history, and now opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Florida and at Disneyland Park in California. The Advanced Imaging Society's Awards Committee visited both sites before making its selection. Jim Chabin, president of The Advanced Imaging Society, calls the entire Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge experience a "triumph in location-based entertainment that transports us to a galaxy far, far away." He singles out the Star Wars: Rise of THE RESISTANCE attraction as, "the most immersive, thrilling theme park attraction ever experienced, exemplary of the innovation we celebrate with the Lumiere Awards; it takes location-based entertainment to a whole new level."

Mangold is a 2020 Academy Award nominee as the producer of 20th Century Fox's Ford v Ferrari, a film he also directed. The Harold Lloyd Lumiere Award is presented annually, in partnership with the Harold Lloyd family, for distinguished achievement in filmmaking to directors who have marshaled technology to empower their storytelling. Previous recipients of The Harold Lloyd Lumiere Award include Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Jon Favreau, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Victoria Alonso, Christopher McQuarrie, and others.





Related Articles View More TV Stories