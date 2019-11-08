WE tv Renews GROWING UP HIP HOP for a Fifth Season

WE tv today announced that popular series "Growing Up Hip Hop" has been renewed for an extended fifth season with 13 episodes, which is set to return Thursday, December 5th at 9pm. WE tv's hit original series that started a hugely successful franchise has become a core part of WE tv's Thursday night lineup, as the network continues its reign as the #1 network among African American audiences.

"The 'Growing Up Hip Hop' franchise is a keystone of We tv and we couldn't be more excited for the OG series to return for its fifth season," said Marc Juris, President of WE tv. "From the beginning, our cast of superstars captured fans' attention and completely drew us into a world like no other with larger-than-life, yet relatable stories of fame and family."

"Growing Up Hip Hop" follows the next generation of hip hop royalty as they battle for respect and success while blazing their own trails outside their famous family ties. In the upcoming season, long term friendships are tested, while enemies turn to allies among hip hop's hottest heirs. Season 5 returns with Angela Simmons and her siblings, Vanessa Simmons, and JoJo Simmons, Romeo Miller, Tyran Moore, Egypt Criss, Damon "Boogie" Dash; and more.

After its launch in 2016, "Growing Up Hip Hop" expanded the following year with "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta," and again this year with "Growing Up Hip Hop New York." Most recently, franchise spinoffs "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" and "Growing Up Hip Hop New York" ranked among the top 5 programs on Thursday nights in the third quarter of 2019, with "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" rated the top overall program among African American women 25-54.

"Growing Up Hip Hop" is produced by Entertainment One and Datari Turner Productions. Lauren Gellert and Kate Farrell are executive producers for WE tv.





