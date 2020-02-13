WE tv Announces New Series WAKA & TAMMY: WHAT THE FLOCKA

WE tv today announced a new series "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka," premiering Thursday, March 12 on WE tv. The show consists of six, one-hour episodes and is produced by Entertainment One. "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" joins WE tv's hit programming slate, which reigns as the #1 network for African American women on Thursday and Friday nights.

"Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" follows Hip Hop's iconic sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera as they navigate their renewed commitment to their relationship after their emotional roller-coaster on WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition." One year after the wedding of their dreams, Waka and Tammy find themselves in their new home in Atlanta, where they are navigating all the challenges of married life. From home renovation, juggling Tammy's bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws, keeping their marriage strong takes work.

"Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" is produced by eOne with eOne's Tara Long, Gennifer Gardiner serving as executive producer alongside Tammy Rivera-Malphurs, Jauquin Malphurs, Datari Turner, Debra Antney. Lauren Gellert and Kari McFarland are executive producing for WE tv.





