Videos: Bill Bellamy Talks Kobe Bryant, Michael Jackson, and More on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Check out clips from the episode here!
“Comedy Tour” star comedian Bill Bellamy visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Tuesday, April 2. Bill shared a heartfelt anecdote about his son's memorable encounter with Kobe Bryant while working as a ball boy for the L.A. Clippers. Additionally, the comedian candidly discussed his experiences visiting his daughter at college and admits he tries to scare her boyfriends away.
Plus, Bill reminisced about his purchase of an expensive designer suit for his Michael Jackson interview and shared insights into the origins of coining the term 'Booty Call.'"
Check out the clips below!
This week continues with “Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunities in Distress” author and HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, “The Conners” actress Sara Gilbert, and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” actor Patton Oswalt. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Videos