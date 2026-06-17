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Video/Photos: THE WESTIES Debuts Official Trailer for New York Crime Series

The 8-episode series will premiere on MGM+ with two episodes on Sunday, July 12.

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MGM+ has released the official trailer and new images for the upcoming drama series, The Westies, starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons.

The 8-episode series will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, July 12, followed by a weekly release on MGM+ in the U.S., the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.

The Westies centers on the infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. It is set in the early 1980s, when the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center on the Westies’ home turf in Hell’s Kitchen promises a financial windfall. Despite being outnumbered fifty-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies’ legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente.

But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI’s ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia.

The cast includes J.K. Simmons as Eamon Sweeney, Titus Welliver as Glenn Keenan, Tom Brittney as Jimmy Roarke, Stanley Morgan as  Mickey Flanagan, Sarah Bolger as Bridget Walsh, Jessica Frances Dukes as Agent Birdie Polk, Hamish Allan-Headley as John Gotti, Vincent Walsh as Eddie Breen, Allen Leech as Brendan Cahill, and Hillary McCormack as Erin Malone.

Recurring cast members include Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Jeremy Walmsley, Dylan Taylor and Rohan Mead. The series hails from co-creators and executive producers Chris Brancato and Michael Panes.

Photo Credit: MGM+

Video/Photos: THE WESTIES Debuts Official Trailer for New York Crime Series Image


Jessica Frances Dukes and Titus Welliver

Video/Photos: THE WESTIES Debuts Official Trailer for New York Crime Series Image


Tom Brittney and Sarah Bolger

Video/Photos: THE WESTIES Debuts Official Trailer for New York Crime Series Image


Stanley Morgan and Tom Brittney

Video/Photos: THE WESTIES Debuts Official Trailer for New York Crime Series Image


J.K. Simmons

Video/Photos: THE WESTIES Debuts Official Trailer for New York Crime Series Image


Titus Welliver and J.K. Simmons

Video/Photos: THE WESTIES Debuts Official Trailer for New York Crime Series Image


Hamish Allan-Headley and J.K. Simmons





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