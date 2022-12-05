Video: Yale In Hollywood Fest Announces 2022 Awards
On December 3, 2022 at 3 pm Pacific Time, Yale in Hollywood Fest, the virtual global festival in its third edition, announced its awards and holds its livestream ceremony which can now be streamed on Youtube:
President of Yale in Hollywood Kevin Winston presented Yale in Hollywood's inaugural Rising Star Award to social media influencer Kahlil Greene, aka the Gen Z historian, who is an online educator and advocate with 600,000+ and 20 million+ views across his Tiktok, Instagram and Linkedin platforms.
The esteemed Yale in Hollywood Fest 2022 alumnae jury consisting of Robinne Lee, David Henry Hwang, Sophia Mitri Schloss and Jeff Locker presented the following awards to the YIH Fest 2022 filmmakers:
Best Documentary Feature: No Ordinary Campaign directed by Chris Burke
Best Documentary Short: "American Justice on Trial" directed by Andrew Abrahams and Herb Ferrette, produced by Lise Pearlman
Special Jury Prize: "Barely Recognizable" directed by Lucy Wilkins
Best Narrative Short: "He Was Hope" directed by Taylor Conley
Best Experimental Short: "Karma's Meth Nightmare" directed by Donna Ong
Special Jury Prize: "Influence" directed by Laurie Valentina Gomez Acosta
Technical Achievement Award: "Road Kill" directed by Campbell Dalglish
Yale in Hollywood Fest 2022 Alumnae Jury:
Robinne Lee
Lee, a Jamaican-American writer, actor, and producer, heads the features jury at Yale in Hollywood Fest. A graduate of Yale University and Columbia Law School, Robinne has accrued numerous acting credits in both film and television over the past two decades, most notably in "Hitch," "Seven Pounds," "Hotel for Dogs," "13 Going on 30," "Being Mary Jane," and the "Fifty Shades" franchise. Her debut novel, The Idea of You, originally published by St. Martin's Press in 2017, is now an international bestseller, with over a dozen foreign translations. Dubbed "the sleeper hit of the pandemic," by Vogue Magazine, The Idea Of You film is currently being produced by Amazon Prime Studios with Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway in the lead role. Robinne is attached as a producer. An inactive member of the New York Bar, Robinne has also produced various independent films. She regularly speaks on panels and writes for trade magazines regarding the roles of women and actors of color in the industry. Robinne can next be seen in Netflix's limited series "Jigsaw," opposite Giancarlo Esposito.
David Henry Hwang
Hwang heads shorts jury and is an American playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and theater professor at Columbia University in New York City. He has won three Obie Awards for his plays FOB, Golden Child, and Yellow Face. Three of his works-M. Butterfly, Yellow Face, and Soft Power-have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Sophia Mitri Schloss
Schloss is an actress and current student at Yale University. Last year, Sophia received the Best Actress honor for her role in SJ Chiro's feature Lane 1974.
