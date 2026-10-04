Video: YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE Documentary Trailer Released Ahead of Apple TV Debut
The film follows Haugen and parent advocate Kristin Bride as they pursue accountability from tech companies.
Hollywood is about to tell the dramatized story of the whistleblower who took on Big Tech. After years of social media showing us the filtered version of everything, the unfiltered story should come first. 'Your Attention Please' is that story, told by the real people who lived it, in their own words. And it arrives first, October 6.
Frances Haugen's testimony wasn't the end. It was the beginning of a movement, and the film follows it from the hearing room to the courtroom. Haugen appears alongside parent advocate Kristin Bride, who brought her fight to Congress after losing her son Carson to cyberbullying. Together with researchers, attorneys, and Gen Z advocates around the world, they show what accountability looks like when ordinary people refuse to back down.
The reckoning is already here. New Mexico became the first state in the country to take Meta to trial and see it through to judgment, with judgments totaling $942 million, which Meta is appealing. Earlier tonight, the film screened there, followed by a conversation with Attorney General Raúl Torrez and State Senator Antonio Maestas.
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