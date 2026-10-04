Video: YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE Documentary Trailer Released Ahead of Apple TV Debut

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hollywood is about to tell the dramatized story of the whistleblower who took on Big Tech. After years of social media showing us the filtered version of everything, the unfiltered story should come first. 'Your Attention Please' is that story, told by the real people who lived it, in their own words. And it arrives first, October 6.

Frances Haugen's testimony wasn't the end. It was the beginning of a movement, and the film follows it from the hearing room to the courtroom. Haugen appears alongside parent advocate Kristin Bride, who brought her fight to Congress after losing her son Carson to cyberbullying. Together with researchers, attorneys, and Gen Z advocates around the world, they show what accountability looks like when ordinary people refuse to back down.

The reckoning is already here. New Mexico became the first state in the country to take Meta to trial and see it through to judgment, with judgments totaling $942 million, which Meta is appealing. Earlier tonight, the film screened there, followed by a conversation with Attorney General Raúl Torrez and State Senator Antonio Maestas.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 12 Hrs 35 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming