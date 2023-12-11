Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 Trailer With Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval & More; Premiere Date Revealed

Bravo has released a first look at the new season of Vanderpump Rules.

The highly-anticipated season will premiere on January 30.

"If I can survive what I thought was the worst case scenario, then I can do anything," Madix says, kicking off the trailer. "If I don't want to be around my ex, I literally don't have to."

The series features Tom Sandoval going back into the dating world, Madix's budding romance with her new romance, and the return of longtime villain Jax Taylor.

Last season, the series exploded as Tom Sandoval had an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix. Leviss had previously been engaged to James Kennedy, also being romantically-involved with Tom Schwartz during the season.

The new season is set to feature the season 10 cast, with the exception of Leviss. Sandoval and Madix have filmed for the new season, but it is believed that their communication has been limited.

"Vanderpump Rules" is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.

Watch the first look at the new season here: