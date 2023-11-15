Video: Watch the ROLE PLAY Trailer With Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen & Bill Nighy

The trailer for ROLE PLAY has been released. The new film is set to debut on Prime Video on January 12, 2024.

ROLE PLAY features an all-star cast including Kaley Cuoco (Based on a True Story, The Flight Attendant, The Big Bang Theory), David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo, Interstellar), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman franchise, Gladiator), and Bill Nighy (Living, Valkyrie, Love Actually).

The film is directed by Thomas Vincent (Possessions, Bodyguard, Reacher) and co-written by Andrew Baldwin (Invasion, The Outsider,) and Seth W. Owen (Morgan, All Nighter).

Emma has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey—she also has a secret life as an assassin for hire, a secret that her husband David discovers when the couple decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play.

Watch the new trailer here:



