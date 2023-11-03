Video: Watch a First Look at ID's LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 From Executive Producer Octavia Spencer

The special will air all three parts back-to back this Sunday, November 5 at 9/8c on ID.

Nov. 03, 2023

Watch an exclusive clip from ID’s LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20, an unfolding true crime docuseries event from executive producer Octavia Spencer, which will air all three parts back-to back this Sunday, November 5 at 9/8c on ID.

LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 is a sprawling, true-crime odyssey that begins with the disappearance of a 13-year-old Rachanda Pickle. When Rachanda disappears in 1990, detectives discover a trail of missing and murdered women along a ghostly stretch of Oregon’s US Highway 20 that goes back for decades, leading them to a killer who has been hiding in plain sight.

With narration from Spencer, LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 is a gripping documentary that asks poignant questions of our society’s treatment of women – then and now.

Watch the clip here:



