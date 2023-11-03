Video: Watch a First Look at ID's LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 From Executive Producer Octavia Spencer

Watch an exclusive clip from ID’s LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20, an unfolding true crime docuseries event from executive producer Octavia Spencer, which will air all three parts back-to back this Sunday, November 5 at 9/8c on ID.

LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 is a sprawling, true-crime odyssey that begins with the disappearance of a 13-year-old Rachanda Pickle. When Rachanda disappears in 1990, detectives discover a trail of missing and murdered women along a ghostly stretch of Oregon’s US Highway 20 that goes back for decades, leading them to a killer who has been hiding in plain sight.

With narration from Spencer, LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 is a gripping documentary that asks poignant questions of our society’s treatment of women – then and now.

