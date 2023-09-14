Video: Watch Wes Anderson's THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR Trailer

The trailer for Wes Anderson's new Netflix film, The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar, will be released on September 27. Watch the trailer for the 39-minute film below!

The short film stars Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade.

The film is based on a beloved Roald Dahl short story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

Producers on the film include Wes Anderson, Steven Rales, and Jeremy Dawson, with co-producers Octavia Peissel, John Peet, Alice Dawson.

Watch the trailer here: