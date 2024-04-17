Video: Watch Trailer for Documentary OUTSTANDING: A COMEDY REVOLUTION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first teaser for the upcoming documentary Outstanding: A Comedy REVOLUTION has just dropped.

Outstanding: A Comedy REVOLUTION is the first feature length documentary to examine the history of queer stand up comedy. The documentary considers the importance of LGBTQ+ stand up as an instrument for social change over the past five decades, actively reflecting and challenging cultural norms and values. Ultimately, the film reveals that queer comedians — whether they intended to or not — helped change the world, one joke at a time.

The film combines interviews, memorable stand up performances, archival materials, and verité footage featuring top LGBTQ+ comedians including Lily Tomlin, Sandra Bernhard, Wanda Sykes, Eddie Izzard, Hannah Gadsby, Tig Notaro, Rosie O'Donnell, Margaret Cho, Bob The Drag Queen, and Trixie Mattel, among others.

In a statement by writer/director Page Hurwitz, she said:

"I'm excited for the film to premiere, particularly at this time, because comedy has the power to unite and THE COMEDIANS in this film have been doing that for years with their trailblazing work. It's also a chance for audiences to discover comedians that may not have been on their radar and to hear compelling untold stories from some of their comedy heroes.

The history of LGBTQ+ stand up is ultimately about queer liberation. We don't normally think of comedians when we think of social movements but the talented artists in this film helped to shift the culture in significant ways, sometimes having to make great personal sacrifices. I hope this film honors and celebrates their contributions to LGBTQ+ history and to the larger community. This film has been a true LABOR OF LOVE and I'm grateful to Netflix for their support."

Hurwitz also executive produces the film along with Wanda Sykes, Katherine LeBlond, Brian Graden, Dave Mace, LB Horschler

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Friday, June 7th.

Photo Credit: Netflix