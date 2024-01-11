Video: Watch Tracee Ellis Ross & Bel Powley In New Trailer For COLD COPY

Vertical has acquired North America, UK/Ireland, and Australian/New Zealand rights to the tension-packed drama/thriller Cold Copy, written and directed by Roxine Helberg, following its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2023. Fortitude International is handling the sale of international rights.

Vertical will release the film in select theaters and On Demand on January 26, 2024.

The film stars Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Bel Powley (The Morning Show), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Nesta Cooper (Apple TV+'s See) and more.

Marking Helberg's feature film directorial debut, Cold Copy tells the story of two driven women pushing the boundaries of journalistic integrity for the sake of delivering a compelling, and ultimately scandalous, exposé. Eager to impress the esteemed-yet-cutthroat news reporter Diane Heger (Ellis Ross), ambitious journalism student Mia Scott (Powley) desperately competes for her attention.

With increasing pressure from Diane to outperform her peers, Mia finds a new angle for her latest story about an unsuspecting subject: precocious teen Igor Nowak (Tremblay). But her new approach involves manipulating his story — and the truth itself.

The film is produced by Helberg along with Justin Lothrop, Brent Stiefel, and Daniel Bekerman. Executive producers include Charles Stiefel, Daneen Stiefel, Julie Goldstein, Shivani Rawat, Lee Broda and Kyle Stroud. The cinematographer is Matteo Cocco, and the film's composer is Þórarinn Guðnason.

Writer/Director Roxine Helberg commented, “In making my first feature, I set out to explore the personal cost of the manipulation of truth. I'm thrilled to have Vertical by my side, who embraced our singular vision for the film and are eager to share it with the world.”

Vertical's Partner Peter Jarowey added, “As admirers of Tracee's exceptional talent, it's a true honor to be a part of distributing Cold Copy and bringing Roxine's powerful directorial debut to audiences. The ensemble cast and magnetic storytelling create a riveting tale where no one emerges as the conventional hero, and the lines between right and wrong, truth and manipulation, blur into compelling shades of gray.”

Vertical's Jarowey and SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical; UTA's Independent Film Group negotiated the deal on behalf of the production.

Watch the new trailer here: