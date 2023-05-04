Video: Watch Tinsley Mortimer in QUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL Trailer

The documentary will stream on May 17.

Hulu has released the trailer for QUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL. The documentary will stream on May 17.

The early aughts ushered in a golden era for the New York social set - a generation of rich young women desperate to recreate the success of Paris Hilton and Tinsley Mortimer, keener than ever to show off their fortunes and one-up each other on nightly red carpets.

Gossip blogs like Gawker and Socialite Rank went viral and began sowing chaos and paranoia among the mega-wealthy. In the midst of these drama-filled, and often cruel, publications, a mysterious website called Park Avenue Peerage debuted with nuanced insight and praise for these women that were being torn down on a daily basis by the TABLOID media. The anonymous blogger? Definitely not who you'd expect.

On the surface, QUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL is a fun, nostalgic romp through the mid-2000s pop culture that dominated mainstream media and laid the foundation for current reality tv and the influencers of the social media generation. Interviews with the publicists, journalists, and, of course, socialites, that ruled the city in the early aughts, immerse us in the gilded world of heiress-era New York City.

As Drucker takes us deeper into this era, we learn the truth behind Park Avenue Peerage's authorship. Beyond all of the glitz and glamor, QUEENMAKER is, at its heart, a story about a young outsider who grappled with an identity shaped largely by the powerful forces of mainstream white American culture that have shaped young women for generations.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKER:

Zackary Drucker is an Emmy nominated producer for the docuseries This Is Me, and was a producer on the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning Amazon show Transparent. She executive produced the features BIOSPHERE and NATIONAL ANTHEM. The Lady and The Dale, her directorial debut for television, premiered on HBO in 2021. Her follow-up project with HBO, THE STROLL, won a Special Jury Award: Clarity of Vision, at Sundance 2023. QUEENMAKER is her standalone directorial feature.

Watch the trailer here:



