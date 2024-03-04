Video: Watch Tichina Arnold on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actress Tichina Arnold makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, March 4.

Tichina shares why she wanted her daughter to know how to swim and jokes she got her a pet dog to delay becoming a grandmother. The comedic actress tells Jennifer her pet keeps tearing up her expensive hair and opens up about returning to work on her sitcom “The Neighborhood” following the strike.

Tichina then recalls starting out in the entertainment industry and growing up as a latchkey kid. Tichina jokes that her daughter is living her best life thanks to her mother's earnings and reveals how she realized she'd passed down her singing talent. Plus, don't miss Jennifer and Tichina play “You Say It, We'll Sing It” riff off from audience suggested phrases.

The week continues with Grammy Award-winning musician Ziggy Marley, “Extended Family” actors Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer, “Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim, and rapper Offset. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Tichina Arnold Jokes She Got Her Daughter a Dog Because She Isn't Ready to Be a Grandma

Tichina Arnold Is Teaching Her ‘Expensive' Daughter to Be of Good Service

Jennifer Hudson & Tichina Arnold Reunite for a Hilarious Riff-Off

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.