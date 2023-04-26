Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launch Fandango's BIG TICKET Series

Tickets to see The Little Mermaid in theaters are on sale now.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Fandango, the nation's leading movie ticketing destination and the authority on moviegoing trends, has announced the launch of Fandango's "Big Ticket," a new video series that gives viewers behind-the-scenes looks at the year's biggest films.

Following the continued success of Fandango's talent interviews, which continue to drive high video engagement among moviegoers, the new series plans to bring movie lovers more exclusive and unique content from the year's most anticipated movies, with new episodes premiering on the featured films' ticket on sale dates.

Fandango's "Big Ticket" video series plans to feature 20- to 30-minute interviews with the cast and creators behind highly anticipated films and favorite franchises. The series is available now on Fandango.com, the Fandango YouTube Channel, and Fandango social platforms, as well as Rotten Tomatoes OTT on The Roku Channel, Xumo TV, and Samsung TV Plus.

"We are proud to introduce Fandango's "Big Ticket" and hope our exclusive interviews give audiences a peek behind the curtain to their favorite movies," said Fandango Managing Director of Content, Erik Davis. "These are the biggest movies, biggest stars, and biggest tickets of the year, and we hope this series gives fans a fun, memorable way to discover movies they want to see in theaters on the big screen."

To support "The Little Mermaid" tickets on sale today, Fandango is launching the premiere episode of "Big Ticket" featuring interviews with the cast of the film, including Halle Bailey (Ariel), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Awkwafina (Scuttle), and Daveed Diggs (Sebastian). In this episode, Halle shares what it means to play such an iconic Disney character, and she also reveals some special advice Beyoncé gave her. Plus, the cast discuss the film's big memorable musical numbers, their go-to Disney karaoke songs, and much more.

Movie fans can look forward to additional interviews throughout the year featuring talent from movies including "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Barbie," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," and more!

Fans can watch the premiere episode of Fandango's "Big Ticket" series here on the Fandango YouTube channel and at Fandango. For an extra sneak peek, click here to check out "The Little Mermaid" exclusive poster.

Watch the first episode of "Big Ticket" with the cast of The Little Mermaid here:



