Video: Watch Shemar Moore on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Actor Shemar Moore makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, February 28.

Shemar shares an update on his baby daughter after previously breaking the news that he was going to be a father on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The “S.W.A.T” actor tells Jennifer how he feels about season 7 being the last in the series and opens up about how he wants to make his late mother proud.

Shemar also reflects on his “The Young and the Restless” days and gives fans a glimpse of how his toned abs look today. Then the actor gets up close and personal with members of the audience and shocks Jennifer as he kisses a superfan!

The week continues with NBA legend Magic Johnson and actress La La Anthony.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays.

Shemar Moore on Being a New Dad and the ‘Bittersweet' Final Season of ‘S.W.A.T'

Shemar Moore Shocks Jennifer Hudson as He Kisses a Member of the Audience

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.