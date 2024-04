Video: Watch New Trailer For Season Four Of Unscripted Series WE'RE HERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The trailer for the six-episode fourth season of the Emmy®, Peabody, and GLAAD award-winning unscripted series We're Here has just been released.

Season four of We're Here follows renowned drag queens, Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Latrice Royale, as they continue the show’s mission of spreading love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America. This season, the queens work with participants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as in surrounding towns, and take an in-depth, immersive look at recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and the effect it has had on the community.

The critically acclaimed third season of We're Here won two Emmy® Awards, a third GLAAD Award for “Outstanding Reality Programming,” a Peabody Award, and received Television Academy Honors. Season three was praised by Variety as a show “we need right now” that “shows us the power of visibility” and “saves lives.” The Los Angeles Times hailed it as “uniquely affirming and vital,” and Wired called it “an essential reminder that queer people are fighting for justice and visibility across the US.” Decider lauded it for managing “to find the light even in the darkest of circumstances” and the “most relevant reality show on television.”

The series returns Friday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max, with new episodes debuting weekly.