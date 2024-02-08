Video: Watch Netflix's AMERICAN CONSPIRACY: The Octopus Murders Documentary Series Trailer

"AMERICAN CONSPIRACY: The Octopus Murders" Trailer Unveiled for Netflix Documentary Series

By: Feb. 08, 2024

From the filmmaking team who brought you WILD Wild Country comes American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders. The four episode docu-series will premiere on February 28, 2024. Watch the trailer below!

When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called “The Octopus” - a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century.

Years later, researcher Christian Hansen pushes to uncover the secrets behind Casolaro's death, and the story that killed him. From Stardust Frames, Duplass Brothers Productions, and director Zachary Treitz - this four part docuseries untangles a mystery decades in the making.

Watch the trailer here:



