Video: Watch Karen Pittman on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Actress Karen Pittman makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Tuesday, February 27.

Karen tells Jennifer about her talented children, including her son who can milk a cow and her daughter who enjoys archery and riding horses.

The actress reacts to “The Morning Show” getting picked up for a fourth season and bonds with Jennifer over her love of the opera song “Nessun Dorma” as well as shooting with the “Sex and the City” cast in New York City.

Later in the show, Jennifer welcomes viral couple Rita Smith and Theodore Smith Sr. from New Orleans, LA. The Smiths have taken TikTok by storm via Rita's videos that offer a glimpse inside their active love life within their four-decade-long marriage.

Rita and Theodore tell Jennifer about meeting as teenagers and then the Louisiana natives share their best intimacy tips to keep their marriage “on fire,” including the importance of lingerie and role-playing! Then, Rita hilariously shares her wisdom with audience members while offering advice on how to keep it “spicy.”

The week continues with actor Shemar Moore, NBA legend Magic Johnson, and actress La La Anthony.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.