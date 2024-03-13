Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson, Raúl Castillo & More in BREATHE Film Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch the trailer for Breathe, a heart pounding thriller set in the future. The film stars Jennifer Hudson, Raúl Castillo, and more.

Set for release on digital and On Demand on April 26, the film also stars Milla Jovovich, Quvenzhané Wallis, Common, and Sam Worthington.

After Earth is left uninhabitable due to lack of oxygen, a mother Maya (Hudson) and her daughter Zora (Wallis) are forced to live underground, with short trips to the surface only made possible by a coveted state of the art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband, Darius, whom she presumes to be dead.

When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but these visitors are not who they claim to be ensuing in mother and daughter fighting for survival.