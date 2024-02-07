Video: Watch Erika Jayne Prepare For Las Vegas in BET IT ALL ON BLONDE Documentary Trailer

Bravo's “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” premieres Wednesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will stream the next day on Peacock.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba Photo 3 Photo: WICKED Movie Wraps Production; Erivo 'Defies Gravity' as Elphaba
MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center Photo 4 MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper Coming to Lincoln Center

Video: Watch Erika Jayne Prepare For Las Vegas in BET IT ALL ON BLONDE Documentary Trailer

Bravo's “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” premieres Wednesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will stream the next day on Peacock.

The two-hour documentary special chronicles Jayne's hard-fought journey to the opening night of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency.

“Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” follows “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne's challenging road to the opening night of her unprecedented Las Vegas residency.

Through a compilation of formal interviews and observational footage, the documentary chronicles the lead-up to Jayne's show-stopping Las Vegas debut, set against the backdrop of a deeply personal narrative that sees her take the biggest gamble yet when she bets it all on herself.

Looking to reclaim her life both personally and professionally, the stakes could not be higher for Jayne in the wake of her tumultuous separation and ongoing legal battles. From the onset, these troubles in her personal life present obstacles, but with their sights set on her upcoming residency at the famed House of Blues in Las Vegas, Jayne and her tight-knit team must stay focused as they navigate the challenges that come with putting on a show of this scale.

Their frenzied six-week run-up to opening night sees them tackle every detail – from putting together songs and choreography, to nailing down wardrobe and glam, along with countless rehearsals – all while working against the realities of budget constraints and a ticking clock. With no shortage of backstage drama, tensions run high under the pressure to deliver a show with potential for an extended run.

“Bet It All on Blonde” is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment and Goodbye Pictures. Alex Baskin, Jeff Festa, Rich Bye, Mark Ritchie, Billy Taylor and Erika Girardi will executive produce. 

Watch the new trailer here:

ABOUT ERIKA JAYNE

Erika Jayne recently closed her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All on Blonde,” at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The residency, in partnership with Live Nation, ran for a dozen performances and showcased a combination of her top hits and newly released records. A TV personality, singer, author and actress, Jayne is best known for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” currently airing its 13th season.

Jayne launched her professional singing career in 2007 with the release of her debut single, "Roller Coaster” which reached #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play chart, followed by eight more #1 hits: “Stars,” “Give You Everything,” “Pretty Mess,” “One Hot Pleasure,” “Party People,” “Crazy” and “How Many F—ks.”

Outside of her recording career, Jayne performed on the 24th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” She also released her first book, “Pretty Mess,” in 2019, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. In 2020, Jaye leaned into her passion for the theater, starring in more than 80 performances as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway. Jayne has amassed over 5 million followers across social media platforms and worked with prestigious brands such as Alexander Wang, Moschino, Kenzo and more.

ABOUT BRAVO

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy Award-winning “Top Chef” and “Project Runway,” fan-favorites “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm,” and the highly popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises.

Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Bravo is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU's broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock. For more information, visit BravoTV.com.   

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold/Bravo



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Angela Bassett Narrates National Geographics QUEENS Series Photo
Video: Angela Bassett Narrates National Geographic's QUEENS Series

Set to Billie Eilish's hit electropop track “you should see me in a crown,” the trailer introduces viewers to six iconic worlds ruled by the fierce and formidable matriarchs of the animal QUEENdom, setting the stage for a series that transcends everything viewers know about natural history programming. Watch the video!

2
A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW Sets Showtime Premiere Date Photo
A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW Sets Showtime Premiere Date

An adaptation of Amor Towles' internationally best-selling novel, A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Emmy Award-winning actor Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history.

3
Katt Williams New Comedy Special to Stream Live on Netflix Photo
Katt Williams' New Comedy Special to Stream Live on Netflix

This will be Katt Williams's third comedy special with Netflix. His previous specials include World War III and Great America. The show is part of the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Fest taking place in Los Angeles from May 2-12 with a comedy marathon of over 300 shows across 35+ venues.

4
Max Renews ON THE ROAM, Starring Jason Momoa, For A Second Season Photo
Max Renews ON THE ROAM, Starring Jason Momoa, For A Second Season

The Max Original documentary series ON THE ROAM, starring Jason Momoa, has been renewed for a second season. ON THE ROAM is an eight-part cinematic docuseries following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Beth Behrs And David Guetta on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Beth Behrs And David Guetta on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
THE ZONE OF INTEREST Playing February 9 - 15 At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center In Patchogue NYTHE ZONE OF INTEREST Playing February 9 - 15 At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center In Patchogue NY
GIRLS ON THE BUS Series With Melissa Benoist to Debut on Max in MarchGIRLS ON THE BUS Series With Melissa Benoist to Debut on Max in March
XYZ Films Acquires World Sales Rights to Sci-Fi Action OSIRIS Starring Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, and Linda HamiltonXYZ Films Acquires World Sales Rights to Sci-Fi Action OSIRIS Starring Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, and Linda Hamilton

Videos

Watch Erika Jayne Prepare For Las Vegas in Documentary Trailer Video
Watch Erika Jayne Prepare For Las Vegas in Documentary Trailer
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
DOUBT
MOULIN ROUGE!