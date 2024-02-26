Video: Watch Derek Hough on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

1
Dermot Mulroney & Evan Jonigkeit Join THE HUNTING WIVES
STARZ has confirmed that Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend's Wedding, Anyone But You) and Evan Jonigkeit (“Sweetbitter,” “Archive 81”) will join as series regulars in its upcoming drama series “The Hunting Wives,” alongside previously announced co-leads Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow. STARZ ordered eight episodes of the addictive, twisty thriller.
2
David Attenborough's MAMMALS Series to Premiere On BBC & AMC+
Each episode explores a different environment; Dark, Cold, Heat, Water, Forest and The New Wild – an episode which explores the ingenious ways mammals are adapting to a world dominated by humans, arguably the most successful mammal of all. And each episode covers a range of remarkable mammals.
3
Disney Animation & Kugali's New Series IWÁJÚ Will Air Across Africa
Discover the collaboration between Disney Animation and Kugali with the new series 'Iwájú,' set to captivate audiences across Africa. “Iwájú” will air* across Africa on Disney Channel—distributed on DStv platform (Channel 303)—this April and May, giving viewers across the continent an opportunity to view the series where Disney+ is not available.
4
Kamala Harris to Join Sherri Shepherd on SHERRI
Talk show host Sherri Shepherd welcomes Vice President Kamala Harris for the FULL EPISODE for an engaging and personal interview about the Vice President’s life experiences, highlighting her unique journey to becoming the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President of the United States.