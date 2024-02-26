Video: Watch Derek Hough on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Derek Hough makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, February 26.

“The Symphony of Dance Tour” star shares an update on his wife Hayley. Then the “Dancing with the Stars” judge reflects on winning his fourth Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography after his wife's health scare last year.

From swimming with sharks to skinny-dipping, the audience guesses what bold actions Derek has taken as he plays a game of “Hough or Bluff?”

The week continues with actor Shemar Moore, NBA legend Magic Johnson, and actress La La Anthony.

Derek Hough Shares an Update on His Wife After Her Health Scare

Derek Hough on Conquering Daring Feats and THE ONE Risk He Won't Take