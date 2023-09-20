Video: Watch Amber Heard In the Trailer For IN THE FIRE

The first trailer for In the Fire starring Amber Heard has been released. The film is set to be released in theaters, on demand, and on digital, and more on October 13.

"The film is a meditation on the almost supernatural powers of love told through a strong-willed and independent woman at the turn of the 20th century. I feel honored to be part of this LABOR OF LOVE and to be the lead in Conor Allyn’s vision. I feel lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing cast. They’re as dedicated and magical as the characters they play," Heard said prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

A doctor from New York (Amber Heard) travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy who seems to have inexplicable abilities. She begins treating the child, but in doing so ignites a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the Devil and is the reason for all the village's woes.

The film was directed by Conor Allyn, who co-wrote the film with Pascal Borno and Silvio Muraglia.

Watch the new trailer here:



