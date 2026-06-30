Video: WONKA'S THE GOLDEN TICKET Teaser Offers First Look at Competition Series

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Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, a new competition series based on Roald Dahl’s book Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, will premiere on Netflix on September 23. A new teaser offers a first preview of the series, taking its design inspiration from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

"Twelve lucky Golden Ticket winners, each with a partner of their choosing, will step through the gates of Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and into a world of pure imagination, delicious mischief, and unexpected challenges," reads the synopsis. "Once inside, contestants must navigate a series of Wonka’s games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally. In this high-stakes social experiment, players will journey through the factory’s wondrous and unpredictable landscape, adapting, strategizing, and withstanding the unknown while proving they have the instincts, resilience, and character to thrive in chaos. In the end, only one contestant will have what it takes to earn Wonka’s life-changing prize."

The new series features the voice of Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, recreating his voice using artificial intelligence. The series will also welcome back Rusty Goffe, who appeared in the original 1971 film, reprising his role as an Oompa Loompa.

"More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in his performance,” said Karen B. Wilder, Gene Wilder’s wife, on behalf of the Gene Wilder Estate. “Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that Wonka’s The Golden Ticket celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades.”

The series hails from a collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company, which Netflix acquired in 2021, and the Gene Wilder Estate. Wonka’s The Golden Ticket will premiere on Netflix September 23, with a two-part finale on September 30.

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