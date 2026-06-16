Video: Tom Hiddleston Explores Ancient Rome in New National Geographic Series

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Olivier Award-winner Tom Hiddleston is heading to Ancient Rome for a new three-part series from National Geographic. Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston is a new docudrama examining the hours before and during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. Produced by Plimsoll Productions, the show will premiere on National Geographic on July 22 at 9/8c and Disney+ and Hulu on July 23. Watch the trailer now.

Hiddleston reunites with Loki executive producer Kevin R. Wright for the series, which is described as "a fusion of cinematic scripted drama and investigative documentary storytelling." Guided by a team of archaeologists, historians, geologists and disaster experts, Hiddleston uncovers evidence, as well as the stories of real people that challenge long-held assumptions about Pompeii and its final hours, including that many of those caught up in the disaster had the chance to survive.

Following a teenage apprentice, a powerful businesswoman and a mysterious Praetorian Guard, Hiddleston pieces together how each confronted impossible choices as disaster loomed. As the volcano awakens, the evidence converges in a gripping race against time to uncover who survived, who perished, and what determined their fate. The series reframes Pompeii not as a story of destruction but as a human drama of resilience, sacrifice and survival, revealing the lives, choices and destinies of those who stood in the shadow of Vesuvius.

On July 21, natgeo.com will publish a major story on three Roman cities buried by Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79, which will be featured in the August issue of National Geographic magazine. Using AI and advanced DNA analysis, researchers are uncovering new insights into ancient Roman life: class and gender dynamics at Oplontis, previously unreadable lost writings from Herculaneum’s carbonized scrolls, and diet and disease from a Pompeii latrine. The findings reveal a society surprisingly preoccupied with inequality, health and the pursuit of a fulfilling life.

Pompeii: Out of Time is produced by Plimsoll Productions. For Plimsoll, Tom Barbor-Might serves as showrunner and director; Jessica Ruston and Mark Ravenhill are writers with additional writing by Kevin R. Wright and Tom Barbor-Might; and Grant Mansfield, Kevin R. Wright, Helen Flint and Alan Eyres are executive producers. For National Geographic, Carolyn Payne is the executive producer, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Development, Bengt Anderson is senior vice president of Unscripted Production, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of National Geographic Content.

The original series soundtrack, featuring a score by composer Aisling Brouwer, will be released through Hollywood Records on July 24, 2026 and will be available to stream.

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