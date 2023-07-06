Video: Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Returns in JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION Trailer

MTV has announced that “Jerzdays” are back this Summer with JERSEY SHORE Family Vacation making its highly-anticipated return on Thursday, August 3rd at 8PM ET/PT.

After a shocking first half of the season, everyone’s favorite “Shore” family is back to heat things up and for the first time in 11 years, original cast member Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ reunites with her former housemates.

From the ultimate kick off in Pennsylvania where DJ Pauly D and Vinny orchestrate an epic prank that almost scars the “meatballs” permanently to Deena taking family trips to the next level at Margaritaville, the “Shore” family continues to make every moment one to remember.

And in true “Shore” fashion, what’s a family trip without a little (or a lot) of drama? Tensions between Angelina and Jenni from earlier this season continue, while a shocking revelation about Angelina’s father influences Mike to investigate. Plus, things are bound to get a little messy when Mike reveals he’s been talking to Sammi’s infamous ex.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation features original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Looking for more of the “Shore?” Be sure to stay connected with @JerseyShore on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. Join the conversation using #JSFamilyVacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as Executive Producer for MTV.

Watch the new trailer here: