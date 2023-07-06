Video: Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Returns in JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION Trailer

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is making its highly-anticipated return on Thursday, August 3rd at 8PM ET/PT. 

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN Photo 2 Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Talks NO HARD FEELINGS Film Role
July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren's Tina Turner Tribute & More Photo 3 July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren & More
Exclusive: Colman Domingo Hosts a PASSING STRANGE Dinner Party Reunion on YOU ARE HERE Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion

MTV has announced that “Jerzdays” are back this Summer with JERSEY SHORE Family Vacation making its highly-anticipated return on Thursday, August 3rd at 8PM ET/PT. 

After a shocking first half of the season, everyone’s favorite “Shore” family is back to heat things up and for the first time in 11 years, original cast member Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ reunites with her former housemates.

From the ultimate kick off in Pennsylvania where DJ Pauly D and Vinny orchestrate an epic prank that almost scars the “meatballs” permanently to Deena taking family trips to the next level at Margaritaville, the “Shore” family continues to make every moment one to remember. 

And in true “Shore” fashion, what’s a family trip without a little (or a lot) of drama? Tensions between Angelina and Jenni from earlier this season continue, while a shocking revelation about Angelina’s father influences Mike to investigate. Plus, things are bound to get a little messy when Mike reveals he’s been talking to Sammi’s infamous ex.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation features original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio,  Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. 

Looking for more of the “Shore?” Be sure to stay connected with @JerseyShore on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. Join the conversation using #JSFamilyVacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as Executive Producer for MTV.

Watch the new trailer here:




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Pre-Order THE LITTLE MERMAID on Vudu Photo
Pre-Order THE LITTLE MERMAID on Vudu

Pre-sale for The Little Mermaid begins today, July 7th, on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. According to Fandango’s “Most Anticipated” survey of more than 5,000 ticket-buyers, The Little Mermaid placed in the top 5 for the most anticipated summer movie of 2023. 

2
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Sets Peacock Streaming Date Photo
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Sets Peacock Streaming Date

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE is the latest addition to Peacock’s film collection, including Focus Features’ action comedy POLITE SOCIETY, Universal Pictures’ Modern Monster Tale RENFIELD and box office hit COCAINE BEAR. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies including comedy, horror, action/adventure, and more.

3
CMA FEST: 50 YEARS OF FAN FAIR Will Air on ABC Photo
CMA FEST: 50 YEARS OF FAN FAIR Will Air on ABC

Following yesterday’s premiere of “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” on Hulu, the film is coming to Hulu. The 75-minute documentary also features notable artists including Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and many more.

4
90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT to Premiere on TLC Photo
90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT to Premiere on TLC

Five 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds. Watch the teaser trailer video of the series now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDSGladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San DiegoK-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live VideoVideo: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Videos

Video: Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK