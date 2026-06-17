Video: SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST Debuts Trailer for Third and Final Season

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The official trailer has been released for the third and final season of Netflix's Survival of the Thickest. Created and led by Michelle Buteau, the comedy series returns to the streamer on July 2.

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Buteau), a stylist and designer. She is "Black, plus-size, and falling in love while loving herself," says a logline. "She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss." The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.

In addition to Buteau, Tone Bell, and Marouane Zotti appear as series regulars. Guests stars for Season 3 include Peppermint, Liza Treyger, Garcelle Beauvais, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Ashley Graham, Ronny Chieng, Ice-T, Wyatt Cenac, Jenna Lyons, LaQuan Smith, Charles Harbison, Ashley Romans, Anthony Michael Lopez, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Jonathan Higginbotham, Dan Amboyer, and RonReaco Lee.

The series is co-created and executive-produced by Buteau with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel as co-creator and executive producer. Amy Aniobi serves as showrunner and executive producer.

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