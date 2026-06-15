Video: SUGAR Debuts Sneak Peek Clip From Season 2 Premiere with Colin Farrell

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Our favorite detective is back. Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the premiere episode of “Sugar” season 2 ahead of its global premiere this Friday.

The clip teases the return of the title character, once again played by Colin Farrell, as he attempts to communicate with those from his home world. Also executive-produced by Farrell, the eight-episode second season will debut on Friday, June 19 on Apple TV with Episode 201, titled “Home Away from Home."

A contemporary take on the detective genre, Season 2 sees John Sugar back in the City of Angels as he takes on a new missing persons case: tracking down the troubled brother of up-and-coming local boxer Danny Moon, played by Jin Ha, who is currently starring in Broadway's Proof.

In addition to Farrell and Ha, the second season of Sugar introduces a brand new cast, including Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman), Sasha Calle and special guest star Shea Whigham.

Season two of "Sugar” is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg also serve as executive producers alongside Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple