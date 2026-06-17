Video: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Debuts New Trailer

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A new trailer is here for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the highly anticipated next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once again starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, the movie hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

For the first time in Spider-Man history, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been crafted in two native aspect ratios: a 1.90:1 presentation for flat screens and a 2.39:1 presentation for scope screens. Tickets are on sale now here.

The new film picks up with Peter Parker four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, after having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves, including MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). Now, he has turned his full attention to fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him.

In the trailer, Peter seeks the help of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) after gaining new abilities that he may not have the power to control. The trailer also features footage of stage and screen star Tramell Tillman, who is a new addition to the MCU, along with Jon Bernthal. Currently on Broadway in Dog Day Afternoon, Bernthal plays the villain Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the cast for the upcoming movie also includes Michael Mando, with Tony Award-nominee Sadie Sink making her franchise debut. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes and is based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor, with Louis D'Esposito and David Cain as executive producers.

The previous film, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, was a monumental success, grossing $1.9 billion worldwide. The movie starred Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, J.K. Simmons, along with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man.

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