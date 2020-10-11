Video Roundup: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Tackles Trump, Racism, and More in New Episode

Watch all of the clips below!

Saturday Night Live returned with an all new episode last night, which tackled Trump, political incorrectness, racism, police brutality, and more.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

Don Pauly

Mobsters (Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Punkie Johnson) call out their leader (Bill Burr) on his political incorrectness.

Sports Debate

A sports commentator (Bill Burr) pulls an untimely prank on his colleagues (Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim).

Weekend Update: Trump Leaves the Hospital

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Trump claiming he survived COVID-19.

Weekend Update: Dr. Wenowdis on Trump's Televised Health Exam

Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and televised health exam.

