Video: Nickelodeon Stars Reunite After Years Apart in New Clip From QUIET ON SET

A new clip has been released from the forthcoming fifth episode of QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV titled Breaking the Silence, as former All That cast members Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Shane Lyons reunite to discuss their experiences with award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien. Breaking the Silence premieres Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c on ID. All previous four episodes of ID’s QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV are now streaming on Max.

Premiering Sunday April 7 at 8/7c, Breaking the Silence will delve deeper into the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children’s television shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s, including allegations of abuse, sexism and racism. Building off the revelations explored in the first four episodes, award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien will lead the conversation in the new episode to discuss where the industry can go from here. Participants previously featured in QUIET ON SET, including Drake Bell, All That cast members Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Hearne, Hearne’s mother, Tracey Brown, as well as new voices including former All That cast member Shane Lyons, will come together with O’Brien for an important discussion about the industry, then and now.

QUIET ON SET is directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz and produced by Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider.

Check out the clip below!