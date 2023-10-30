Video: Netflix Shares STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING Trailer

The documentary will be released in select U.S. theaters November 10 and on Netflix November 20.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

From Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams (Cassandro, The Super Models) and executive producers Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane) and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi (How to Be an Antiracist). 

Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s best-selling book Stamped From the Beginning to life, using vivid animations and leading female scholars to explore the history of anti-Black racist ideas.

The documentary will be released in select U.S. theaters November 10 and on Netflix November 20.

Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s New York Times bestseller to the screen. Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi’s National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history.

Williams’ documentary adaptation uses an innovative animation process that blends live action with the art of the era to illuminate figures and moments both well-known and obscure, both historical and contemporary.

Leading female academics and activists such as Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Dr. Jennifer L. Morgan, and Dr. Kendi guide viewers through a searing account of how racist tropes and imagery were developed and enshrined in American culture.

Directed and produced by Williams (Cassandro, Music by Prudence, Love to Love You, Donna Summer), Stamped From the Beginning is executive produced by Dr. Kendi and NAACP Image Award winner Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, The Game, Being Mary Jane).

Watch the trailer here:



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Ray Bolgers THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For Auction Photo
Ray Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For Auction

Lion Heart Autographs, among the world’s most respected and leading dealers in historical autographs and manuscripts hosts one of the most highly anticipated auctions this Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. Offering an extraordinary opportunity to own two important pieces of Hollywood history from MGM’s The Wizard of Oz.

2
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Photo
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD

Fans who purchase the film on Digital, Blu-ray or DVD will be on a roll with fun-filled bonus content, including a look at the team's amazing superpowers, all-new super-suits, and upgraded vehicles with none other than Skye herself.  Plus, go inside the voiceover booth to hear from the actors who voice your favorite characters!

3
Alex Trebek’s Legacy Continues With 12 Fellowship Recipients Selected Photo
Alex Trebek’s Legacy Continues With 12 Fellowship Recipients Selected

75 educators total, including the 12 Alex Trebek fellows, attended the immersive, three-day event, held on the Academy’s North Hollywood campus, which focused on the latest insights and news on the art, science and business of television. Educators learned invaluable information on how best to connect their students with the television industry.

4
Byron Film Fest Announces Screenplay Comp Winners Photo
Byron Film Fest Announces Screenplay Comp Winners

Engaging drama wins BBFF Screenplay Comp. Byron Bay Film Festival announces the winners of its 2023 Screenplay Competition, showcasing the breadth of writing talent in four distinct genres. The overall winner is 'Dinner at Seven,' an engaging drama praised for its wit, insight, and compelling characters.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Ray Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For AuctionRay Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For Auction
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVDPAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD
Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'
Israeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' SingleIsraeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' Single

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HADESTOWN