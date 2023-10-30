Video: Netflix Shares STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING Trailer

From Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams (Cassandro, The Super Models) and executive producers Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane) and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi (How to Be an Antiracist).

Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s best-selling book Stamped From the Beginning to life, using vivid animations and leading female scholars to explore the history of anti-Black racist ideas.

The documentary will be released in select U.S. theaters November 10 and on Netflix November 20.

Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s New York Times bestseller to the screen. Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi’s National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history.

Williams’ documentary adaptation uses an innovative animation process that blends live action with the art of the era to illuminate figures and moments both well-known and obscure, both historical and contemporary.

Leading female academics and activists such as Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Dr. Jennifer L. Morgan, and Dr. Kendi guide viewers through a searing account of how racist tropes and imagery were developed and enshrined in American culture.

Directed and produced by Williams (Cassandro, Music by Prudence, Love to Love You, Donna Summer), Stamped From the Beginning is executive produced by Dr. Kendi and NAACP Image Award winner Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, The Game, Being Mary Jane).

