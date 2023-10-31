Video: Max Release GUMBO COALITION Documentary Trailer

The documentary is coming to Max on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6. 

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Max has released the official trailer for the documentary GUMBO COALITION, coming to Max on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6. 

GUMBO COALITION follows two visionary civil rights leaders, Marc Morial and Janet Murguía, as they work to empower Black and Latino communities through four turbulent years in America.

Directed by two-time Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Barbara Kopple, GUMBO COALITION takes us on an intimate — and sometimes humorous — journey into their lives, homes, and THE FAMILY histories that motivate their united mission to create a more just and equitable country.

At a dramatic crossroads in American history, these leaders face some of their biggest challenges: the global pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, and the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath. 

Watch the new trailer here:



