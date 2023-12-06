Video: Max Debuts GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE Trailer

Don't miss the debut of Max Original Comedy Special GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE on December 21.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 3 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single Photo 4 Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

Video: Max Debuts GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE Trailer

The Max Original comedy special GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE debuts DECEMBER 21 on Max.

Comedian, actor, and best-selling author Gary Gulman (HBO's “The Great Depresh”) offers up his hilarious insights on a range of topics – from growing up poor to pretentious suffixes – all with a generous helping of his inventive humor and absurdism.

Reflecting on his eccentric Jewish American family, Gulman chronicles his childhood experiences with free school lunch programs and questionable dental care, as well as incisive swipes at billionaire-ism. With thoughtfulness and empathy, GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3rd BASE sheds light on the performer's unique point-of-view on both lighthearted and serious subjects.

GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3rd BASE is written, performed, and executive produced by Gary Gulman; executive produced by Conan O'Brien, Michael Bonfiglio, Brian Stern, Jeff Ross, and J.P. Buck; and produced and directed by James Webb.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Margaret Cho Extends Her Live & LIVID Tour into 2024 Photo
Margaret Cho Extends Her 'Live & LIVID' Tour into 2024

Margaret Cho continues to be the must-see comedian-actress: she stars in Hulu's EMMY nominated rom-com movie -'Fire Island' (People’s Choice Award, GLAAD Media Award, Dorian TV & Gotham Award winner) with SNL alum Bowen Yang, in Awkwafina’s Nora From Queens and with Iliza Shlesinger in Netflix's 'Good on Paper.' 

2
TLC to Premiere New LOVE & TRANSLATION Series in January Photo
TLC to Premiere New LOVE & TRANSLATION Series in January

Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles looking for love come together in the attempt to find a connection. In spending time together and focusing on getting to know one another, LOVE & TRANSLATION will showcase raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment.

3
AAPI Documentary A-TOWN BOYZ From Tribeca Alum Eunice Lau Now Streaming On Amazon Photo
AAPI Documentary A-TOWN BOYZ From Tribeca Alum Eunice Lau Now Streaming On Amazon

A-TOWN BOYZ, a powerful documentary by Eunice Lau, explores generational trauma in Asian families and addresses anti-AAPI sentiment in a post-COVID world.

4
DICKS: THE MUSICL, PRISCILLA to Stream on Max With New A24 Agreement Photo
DICKS: THE MUSICL, PRISCILLA to Stream on Max With New A24 Agreement

HBO and Max brands announced a multiyear pay-1 U.S. output deal with A24. Movies included in the pay-1 output agreement include* Dicks: The Musical, Priscilla, Dream Scenario, The Zone of Interest, Stop Making Sense (2023), The Iron Claw, Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
THE LION KING