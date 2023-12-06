Video: Max Debuts GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE Trailer

The Max Original comedy special GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE debuts DECEMBER 21 on Max.

Comedian, actor, and best-selling author Gary Gulman (HBO's “The Great Depresh”) offers up his hilarious insights on a range of topics – from growing up poor to pretentious suffixes – all with a generous helping of his inventive humor and absurdism.

Reflecting on his eccentric Jewish American family, Gulman chronicles his childhood experiences with free school lunch programs and questionable dental care, as well as incisive swipes at billionaire-ism. With thoughtfulness and empathy, GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3rd BASE sheds light on the performer's unique point-of-view on both lighthearted and serious subjects.

GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3rd BASE is written, performed, and executive produced by Gary Gulman; executive produced by Conan O'Brien, Michael Bonfiglio, Brian Stern, Jeff Ross, and J.P. Buck; and produced and directed by James Webb.

Watch the new trailer here: