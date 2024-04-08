Video: JOHN MULANEY PRESENTS: EVERYBODY'S IN LA To Stream Live on Netflix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



John Mulaney will explore the city of Los Angeles with his comedian friends in the upcoming Netflix special John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In LA. Over the course of six live episodes, the comically unconventional show will feature Mulaney along with special guests and field pieces all shot in Los Angeles.

The series will stream live on Netflix during the Netflix is a Joke Fest, which also takes place in Los Angeles. Debuting on May 3, the additional episodes will streaming nightly from May 6 - 10. All new episodes debut at 7 pm PT on Netflix.

In addition to serving as host, Mulaney also serves as co-showrunner and exective producer through his Multiple Camera Productions. Ashley Edens serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. Dave Ferguson is THE HEAD writer. Mulaney will also be at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4 as part of the festival.

This special continues the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and Netflix. He’s debuted three Netflix stand-up specials: John Mulaney: Baby J (2023), THE COMEBACK Kid (2015) and Kid Gorgeous (2018). Netflix also premiered Mulaney’s variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch in 2019. Mulaney won Emmys for John Mulaney: Baby J and Kid Gorgeous.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Outside Joke are currently onsale and can be purchased HERE.

ABOUT NETFLIX IS A JOKE FEST

Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, Netflix is a Joke Fest is a star-studded celebration of comedy from May 2 - May 12, 2024. It will feature over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketches and more with the best comedians and artists in the world. For 11 days, the comedy community will take over more than 35 of LA’s most beloved landmarks, such as the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, the Orpheum Theatre and The Wiltern, as well as historic comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

Just some of the names included in the 2024 Netflix is a Joke Fest include: Ali Wong, Atsuko Okatsuka, Anthony Jeselnik, Bert Kreischer, Beth Stelling, Bill Burr, Brett Goldstein, Cedric the Entertainer, Celeste Barber, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Daniel Tosh, Dane Cook, David Letterman, Demetri Martin, Deon Cole, Earthquake, Fortune Feimster, Hannah Berner, Hannah Gadsby, Heather McMahan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeff Ross, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessi Klein, Jessica Kirson, Joel Kim Booster, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Jim Jefferies, Jimmy Carr, Justin Willman, Katherine Ryan, Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, Kountry Wayne, Kumail Nanjiani, Leanne Morgan, Leslie Jones, Luenell, Mae Martin, Mark Normand, Marlon Wayans, Matteo Lane, Matt Rife, Maya Rudolph, Michelle Buteau, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Epps, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Nick Kroll, Nikki Glaser, Patton Oswalt, Phil Rosenthal, Rachel Bloom, Ralph Barbosa, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., Ryan Hamilton, Sam Jay, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Seth Rogen, Shane Gillis, Sheng Wang, Stavros Halkias, Taylor Tomlinson, Tim Dillon, Tim Robinson, Tom Brady, Tom Papa, Tom Segura, Trevor Noah, Vir Das, Wanda Sykes, Will Smith (the Dodger).