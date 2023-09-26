Video: Hulu Drops Trailer for Kristen Stewart's LIVING FOR THE DEAD Queer Ghost-Hunting Series

The series is premiering on Hulu Wednesday, October 18. 

Sep. 26, 2023

From the creators of "Queer Eye" and executive producer Kristen Stewart comes "Living for the Dead," a Huluween original docuseries, premiering on Hulu Wednesday, October 18. 

In "Living for the Dead," five fabulous, queer GHOST HUNTERS roam the country, helping the living by healing the dead. Our gay "Ghost Hunties" explore infamous haunted locations while pushing past boundaries with both the living and the deceased.

“It’s so cool and enlivening that me and my best friend CJ Romero had this funny idea and now it’s a show. It started as a bit of a hypothetical silly pipe dream and now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time. Our cast makes me laugh and cry and they had the courage and heart to take us places I wouldn’t go by myself," shared Kristen Stewart.

From the creators of “Queer Eye,” five fabulous, queer GHOST HUNTERS criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s MOST INFAMOUS haunted locations, they'll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they'll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood - living and dead. This is "Living For The Dead," Ghost Hunties! 

Stewart also narrates the series, which features Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, Roz Hernandez.

Watch the trailer here:



