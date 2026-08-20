Video: Henry Patterson Releases I HOPE I GET IT: THE MAKING OF BROADWAY MAYBE

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22-year-old British singer and performer Henry Patterson has released I Hope I Get It: The Making of Broadway Maybe, a new short documentary taking audiences behind the scenes of his debut album.

Featuring previously unseen footage alongside interviews with Patterson and musical director Leigh Stanford Thompson, the film follows the Broadway Maybe from its beginnings in a London rehearsal room to recording the entire album in just one day at Abbey Road Studios.

The idea for the album emerged from Patterson's sold-out concerts in London and New York. After one performance, a 19-year-old footballer approached him asking about Sondheim's Losing My Mind, saying he had never thought theatre was for him. The encounter inspired Patterson to create an album that could introduce musical theatre to audiences beyond traditional theatre circles.

Recorded at Abbey Road and released in May, Broadway Maybe reimagines musical theatre repertoire through jazz arrangements. The album is framed around the internal monologue of a performer in an audition room and includes songs from A Chorus Line, My Fair Lady, West Side Story, Company, Chess, Sweeney Todd and LES MISERABLES.

The documentary captures the reality of producing a record independently. With only ten hours booked at Abbey Road and setup taking two and a half hours, Patterson and the band raced to complete the album before their session ended, eventually finishing with just minutes to spare.

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