Video: HEXED Trailer: Disney Unveils New Teaser for Animated Feature

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The first trailer is here for Disney’s “Hexed,” an all-new coming-of-age saga that will be released in theaters this Thanksgiving. The original animated film is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 65th animated feature and marks the first non-sequel title since 2023's Wish.

Joining previously announced voice cast members Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones are seven-time Emmy Award winner and stage alum Tracey Ullman, who voices the enchanted feather quill pen Ms. Quill, and Stephen Fry as the magical journal Elias Quire.

The new trailer introduces viewers to the protagonist, an impulsive teenage girl, Billie (voiced by Steinfeld), and her cautious mother, Alice (Jones). The footage also reveals the strange incident that kicks off the story: Billie accidentally unleashes secret magical abilities and is expelled from school.

After this bewildering event, Billie is whisked out of suburbia and into a magical realm called Hexe, where she’s greeted by Ms. Quill and Elias Quire. "As Billie’s spectacle-filled journey unfolds, she uncovers family mysteries that could change the magical world of witches forever," the synopsis teases.

“A wonderfully strange phenomenon is happening all around Billie, something she can’t explain. She's someone who has felt miscast in her own life, and it takes leaving her normal world behind and entering a hidden world of wild, unhinged magic to begin to understand herself," explains director Fawn Veerasunthorn.

"Hexe is a place where Billie begins to feel seen for the first time in her life,” adds director Jason Hand. “She embarks on a journey of self-discovery that reveals a powerful connection to magic, and in the process uncovers long-held secrets about her family.”

Disney’s "Hexed" is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino. The film opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026.

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