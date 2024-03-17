Video: First Look at Cathy Moriarty and Daniel Roebuck's SAINT NICK OF BETHLEHEM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hard Faith and Magic Bean Entertainment have REVEALED the first look teaser for the Christmas themed ‘Saint Nick Of Bethlehem', written and directed by Spencer Folmar and Daniel Roebuck.

The Saint Nick Of Bethlehem cast includes Daniel Roebuck (The Munsters), Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull), Marsha Dietlin Bennett, Duane Whitaker, Stelio Savante, Elias Kemuel, Bradford Haynes, Timothy E. Goodwin, Jennifer Porrata, & Kathy Patterson.

Filmed in Bethlehem Pennsylvania (Christmas City, USA), Saint Nick is based on the true story of Allen Smith, a man distraught over losing his son. He finds closure and discovers a new purpose when he takes on the role of Santa Claus in Bethlehem Pennsylvania.

Saint Nick is produced by Spencer Folmar, Ben Daniele, Tammy Roebuck, Danny Roebuck, Doug Tschirhart, & Isaac March.