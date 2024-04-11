Video: Final Trailer Released for John Krasinski's IF Starring Steve Carell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Take a closer look at John Krasinski's latest film!

The final trailer for If, the upcoming movie about the power of friendship, has just been released.

From writer and director Krasinski, If is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

If stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

Carell, who voices an IF named Blue, is currently starring on Broadway in Uncle Vanya, which is playing at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater until June 16, 2024.