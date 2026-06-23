Video: Colin Farrell Tracks Powerful Tech Mogul in New Clip From SUGAR Season 2

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Colin Farrell is scoping out the hills of Los Angeles in a new clip from the second episode of Sugar Season 2. The actor is back as detective John Sugar for the Apple series, and, in the clip, is keeping a close eye on former Senator Tyson Pavich, now a powerful tech magnate.

In the new episode, the search for Ji sends Sugar into dangerous territory. Meanwhile, Danny resorts to desperate measures. Titled “Downer Town," Episode 202 will debut on Friday, June 26.

A contemporary take on the detective genre, Season 2 follows John Sugar as he returns to the City of Angels and takes on a new missing persons case: tracking down Ji Moon, the troubled brother of local boxer Danny, played by Broadway's Jin Ha. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with actors Jin Ha and Raymond Lee about the new season.

In addition to Farrell, Ha and Lee, the second season of Sugar introduces a brand new cast, including Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman), Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Sasha Calle, and special guest star Shea Whigham. The first episode of the new season is now streaming on Apple.

Season two of “Sugar” is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg also serve as executive producers alongside Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple