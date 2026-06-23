Video: Apple TV Shares STAR CITY Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip

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Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from episode six of “Star City,” the space-race drama set in the world of “For All Mankind." From creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore, the sixth episode will make its global debut on Apple TV on Friday, June 26, with new episodes debuting every Friday through July 10.

In episode 106, titled "Awl in a Sack," the fallout in Star City causes plans to unravel. The sneak peek clip teases a conversation between surveillance colleagues Lyudmilla Raskova and Irina Morozova as they attempt to track down runaways.

Star City is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes viewers back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race: when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. This time, the story is explored from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

The series stars Rhys Ifans (“House of the Dragon”), Anna Maxwell Martin (“Motherland”), Agnes O’Casey (“Black Doves”), Alice Englert (“Bad Behaviour”), Solly McLeod (“House of the Dragon”), Adam Nagaitis (“The Terror,” “Chernobyl”), Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis (“I, Jack Wright”), Josef Davies (“Andor”) and Priya Kansara (“Polite Society,” “Bridgerton”).

“Star City” is created by Nedivi, Wolpert and Moore. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Andrew Chambliss and Steve Oster. “Star City” is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

Photo Credit: Apple TV