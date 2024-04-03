Video: Apple TV+ Drops Trailer For THE BIG DOOR PRIZE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the second season of “The Big Door Prize,” the critically acclaimed and character-driven comedy from Emmy Award-winning creator David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”). The 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 with three episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 12, 2024.

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, “The Big Door Prize” season two follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty (Chris O’dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) decide to take time apart while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials and about the Morpho itself.

“The Big Door Prize” features an ensemble cast led by Emmy Award winner O’Dowd, Dennis, Maki, Gupton, Segarra, Crystal Fox, Fourlas, Amara, and is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

Season two welcomes new and returning guest stars including Justine Lupe, Aaron Roman Weiner, Mary Holland, Patrick Kerr, Cocoa Brown, Carrie Barrett, Elizabeth Hunter, Jim Meskimen, Matt Dellapina and Melissa Ponzio.

Read serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television, Miky Lee, Jey-hyun Kim and Hyun Park for Studio Dragon, Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Steven Tsuchida, Heather Jack, Jordan Canning, Satya Bhabha and Declan Lowney direct the series.

Following its global debut on Apple TV+ last year, “The Big Door Prize” quickly rose to Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh status during its first season, and has been hailed as “thought-provoking,” “hilarious” and “one of the best comedy debuts in years.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 479 wins and 2,135 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”