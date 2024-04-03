Video: Apple TV+ Drops New Trailer For JANE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ REVEALED the trailer for the highly anticipated season two of Emmy Award-winning “Jane.” The mission-driven series for kids and families is inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (“Dino Dana,” “Endlings,” “Ghostwriter”), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, the new five-episode season of “Jane” premieres globally on Friday, April 19 on Apple TV+.

Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered ANIMALS. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect WILD animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

“I believe in the value and importance of a series like ‘Jane’ to inspire children and their families,” said Dr. Goodall. “Apple TV+ and Sinking Ship Entertainment’s continued commitment to green storytelling ensures that more young people are encouraged to take action to save their world.”

“Jane” marks the second Apple Original series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining acclaimed, Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Ghostwriter.” From Sinking Ship Entertainment, “Jane,” a live action/CGI blended series, is created by company partner Johnson, who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather. The series recently won a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program and was recognized by the Environmental Media Association Awards in the Children’s Television category.

Apple TV+’s all-age offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, include the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Get Rolling With Otis,” Spin Master Entertainment’s “Sago Mini Friends,” GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” “Frog and Toad,” The Jim Henson Company’s Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “Harriet the Spy” and “Slumberkins,” Sesame Workshop’s “Helpsters,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment’s “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero’s Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” Peanuts and WildBrain’s Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show,” Scholastic’s “Eva the Owlet” and Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater.” Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt’s DGA and WGA Award-nominated “Amber Brown,” DGA Award-winning “Best Foot Forward,” “Surfside Girls,” WGA Award-winning “Life By Ella,” Sesame Workshop’s Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and Scholastic’s “Puppy Place.”

Check out the trailer below!