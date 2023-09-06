Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington

The series is set to premiere globally on September 20, 2023.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 3 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 4 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for “The Super Models,” the highly anticipated four-part documentary event spotlighting the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. The series is set to premiere globally on September 20, 2023.

Each episode features never-before-seen commentary from some of the biggest names in fashion and culture, with contributors including Fabien Baron, Jeanne Beker, Emily Bierman, Tim Blanks, Martin Brading, Paul Cavaco, Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, Grace Coddington, Sante D’orazio, Charles Decaro, Arthur Elgort, Edward Enninful, David Fincher, Tom Freston, John Galliano, Garren, Robin Givhan, Tonne Goodman, Michael Gross, Bethann Hardison, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Rocco Laspata, Suzy Menkes, Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Musto, François Nars, Todd Oldham, Hal Rubenstein, Anna Sui, Annie Veltri, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood.

“The Super Models” travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

“The Super Models” is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, with executive producers Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Barbara Kopple, Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz, along with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington Burns.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 376 wins and 1,567 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch Apple's The Super Models trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
SAVIOR COMPLEX Docu-Series Coming to HBO; Watch the Trailer Now! Photo
SAVIOR COMPLEX Docu-Series Coming to HBO; Watch the Trailer Now!

The HBO Original three-part docuseries SAVIOR COMPLEX from Emmy®-winning filmmaker Jackie Jesko, executive produced by Nick Capote, Alex Waterfield, and Academy Award® winner Roger Ross Williams (HBO’s “Love to Love You, Donna Summer,” “God Loves Uganda”). Watch the video trailer now!

2
REBUILDING BLACK WALL STREET With Morris Chestnut Coming to OWN Photo
REBUILDING BLACK WALL STREET With Morris Chestnut Coming to OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will premiere a six-part docuseries, “Rebuilding Black Wall Street,'' hosted by Morris Chestnut (The Best Man, Rosewood, Boyz n the Hood), who will trace the century-long impact of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre and chronicle the resilient community rebuilding. Watch the video trailer now!

3
THE CIRCUS Returns Next Month on Paramount+ With Showtime Photo
THE CIRCUS Returns Next Month on Paramount+ With Showtime

Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri pull back the curtain on this critical and volatile moment for the nation. The acclaimed docuseries, which just received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Recorded News Program, returns to examine the high stakes political drama of the emerging presidential race.

4
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW Sets Return Date to CBS Photo
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW Sets Return Date to CBS

“The Drew Barrymore Show” returns for season four with a lineup of cutting-edge guests and key influencers and welcomes the newest Drew Crew member celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.  Appleton joins Drew's team of lifestyle experts, including Drew’s News Co-Anchor Ross Mathews, interior designer Mikel Welch, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser Video
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
ALADDIN