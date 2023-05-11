Video: AMC Drops THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY Trailer

AMC Networks released the trailer and key art for The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The highly anticipated new series in THE WALKING DEAD Universe will premiere Sunday, June 18 at 10:00pm ET on AMC and AMC+, with subsequent episodes airing at 9:00pm ET.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others. Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on THE WALKING DEAD for multiple seasons serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of THE WALKING DEAD Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers, along with Brian Bockrath.

Watch the new trailer here:



