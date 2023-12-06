Video: ALLBLK Releases New DOUBLE CROSS Trailer

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, released the trailer for the highly anticipated fifth season of their most popular series, Double Cross. The 6-episode hit series returns Thursday, January 18th.



After the shocking reveal of their true biological father in last season's finale, the vigilante “Wonder Twins” are back, and with a vengeance. Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan reprise their roles as crime-fighters Erica and Eric Cross, respectively, and continue their crusade against child trafficking no matter the cost.

This season the Cross crew is faced with a case hitting extremely close to home, as Eric's newborn son is kidnapped. Meanwhile, the twins discover a bus full of elementary school children has mysteriously vanished. With the stakes higher than ever it will take a village to get everyone home safe.

Special guest stars this season Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (Babylon) and Zimzon Zion (He's For The Streets), join returning cast Darrin Dewitt Henson (Stomp The Yard), Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer), Judi Johnson (A Wesley Christmas), Redaric Williams (Zatima) Faith Malonte (A Rich Christmas), Candice Van Beauty (Christmas Déjà Vu), Cameo Sherrell (The Black Hamptons) and more.

Double Cross is executive produced by Christel Gibson and Howard Gibson. Head of Content, Brett Dismuke and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love, also serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically – Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as A House Divided and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular WE tv originals, lively stage plays, and so much more.

ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. At www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $5.99/month or $59.99/year.